Meet Manni L. Perez, the alleged voice behind Lucia Caminos in GTA 6

As Rockstar Games gears up for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, fans have been buzzing with speculation about the identity of Lucia Caminos, the game's fiery female protagonist. One name that has surfaced repeatedly is that of actress Manni L. Perez, as reported by Medium. Fans have been speculating about the identity of Lucia Caminos, the game's feisty female protagonist, as Rockstar Games prepares for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Actress Manni L. Perez's name is one that has come up time and time again.(X/ @rockstargames)

Also read: Will GTA VI have Counter-Strike 2 skins? Trader has an answer

Who Is Manni L. Perez?

Manni L. Perez is a New York-based actress known for her roles in popular TV series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jessica Jones, and The Blacklist. She won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Esperanza Morales on Law & Order SVU. Interestingly, Perez has previous experience with Rockstar Games, having lent her voice to a minor NPC character named "Clubber 2" in Grand Theft Auto V, as reported by Animated Times.

Fans have pointed out an uncanny resemblance between Perez and Lucia, both in appearance and voice. Comparisons between the two have been circulating online, with many noting similar facial features and expressions. Additionally, some fans have analysed voice clips from Perez's previous roles and found them to closely match the limited dialogue heard from Lucia in the GTA VI trailer, as reported by Glitched.

In interviews, Perez has mentioned transitioning her career towards voiceover and motion capture work. This shift aligns with the type of work involved in video game character portrayal, further fueling speculation about her involvement in GTA VI .

Fan reactions and speculations

The speculation has led to a surge of interest in Perez's social media profiles, with fans flooding her posts with comments and messages. At one point, the attention became overwhelming, prompting Perez to disable comments on her posts. In response, the gaming community rallied to support her, condemning the harassment and encouraging respectful engagement, as reported by Times of India.

Despite the mounting evidence and fan theories, neither Rockstar Games nor Manni L. Perez has officially confirmed her role as Lucia. Rockstar Games is known for keeping details about their projects under wraps until official announcements are made. As such, fans will have to wait for the game's release or an official statement to know for certain if Perez is indeed the voice behind Lucia Caminos.

Also read: Thunderbolts billboard gets a hilarious update with Stitch tearing through it; fans say it was trying to ‘stop spoilers’

In the meantime, the speculation continues, and fans eagerly anticipate the next trailer or announcement that might shed light on the identity of GTA VI's enigmatic protagonist.