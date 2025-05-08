‘What took them so long?’: Fans are furious as they discover Jennifer Aniston's stalker was harassing her for 2 years

Stalking and vandalism charges have been filed against a Mississippi man after he crashed his car into the front gates of Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's home in Bel Air, according to Los Angeles District Attorney's office. Actor Jennifer Aniston suffered a scare on Monday after an intruder rammed a car into the gate of her Los Angeles home.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Details about stalker's conviction

According to Variety, District Attorney Nathan Hotchman said, “Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities. My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

According to the DA, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism. Jimmy, 48, was arrested after he drove into the entrance of the Friends star's USD 21 million Los Angeles home around noon. Jimmy is set to be produced in front of the court on May 8 and his bail set at USD 150,000. If convicted, Jimmy could serve three years in prison.

The report also stated that Jimmy was accused of harassing Jennifer from March 1, 2023, to May 5 of 2025. He was repeatedly sending her unsolicited emails, voicemails and social media messages.

Fans react

Fans reacted to the development and expressed their exasperation over the whole incident. "What took them so long to arrest him?" said one social media user. Another user said, “Wow that sucks. I'm glad they got him”. Another user wrote, “People have lost their minds”.

About Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame after she played much loved character Rachel Greene on the superhit sitcom Friends which also starred David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. Apart from that, she is also known for starring many romantic comedies in 2000s and 2010s, like Rumour Has It, Bruce Almighty, Just Go With It to name a few. Her current project include starring and producing the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.