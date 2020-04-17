e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Entertainment / Music, in any form, is therapy: Kumar Sanu

Music, in any form, is therapy: Kumar Sanu

A few lines from the singer’s iconic song, Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari, has been trending on social media through this lockdown

entertainment Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:59 IST
NIshad Neelambaran
NIshad Neelambaran
Mumbai
Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu( Photo: Alex Huggan)
         

Kumar Sanu has delivered countless hits in his career spanning over three decades. Many of the popular songs from the ’90s were all sung by Sanu. With songs such as Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar (Deewana; 1992), Chura Ke DIl Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari; 1994), Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare (Tere Mere Sapne; 1996) and Teri Chunariya (Hello Brother; 1999), among others, to his credit, Sanu has carved a niche for themselves.

Now, through this unfortunate nationwide lockdown, one of the lines from Sanu’s iconic sad songs, Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari, from an otherwise forgettable film has been trending on social media with its funny juxtaposition on various things that people can’t do anymore.

From craving for alcohol to paani puri, memes and fun videos with Sanu’s song as the background score are all over the online world bringing a smile on peoples faces during this stressful time. However, Sanu is happy to see his song being used in a totally different context now. “I had recorded this song with a totally different emotion. But this song has proved that music, in any form, is therapy. At the end of the day, my song is being used for the sole purpose of entertainment. I am happy about it,” says Sanu.

Ask him if he approves of such usage of his songs, and he says, “It is a good thing that people are interpreting different scenarios suiting the lyrics. It is a good thing and there’s nothing bad about it. If an emotional song can be fit into a funny video, what is so bad about it? The way people are treating the song, it is very enjoyable.”

top news
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
‘We are fighting Covid-19, Pakistan is only exporting terror’, says Army chief
‘We are fighting Covid-19, Pakistan is only exporting terror’, says Army chief
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
Four More Shots 2 review: A frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment
Four More Shots 2 review: A frothy drink for easy lockdown entertainment
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

entertainment news