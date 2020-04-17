Music, in any form, is therapy: Kumar Sanu

entertainment

Kumar Sanu has delivered countless hits in his career spanning over three decades. Many of the popular songs from the ’90s were all sung by Sanu. With songs such as Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar (Deewana; 1992), Chura Ke DIl Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari; 1994), Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare (Tere Mere Sapne; 1996) and Teri Chunariya (Hello Brother; 1999), among others, to his credit, Sanu has carved a niche for themselves.

Now, through this unfortunate nationwide lockdown, one of the lines from Sanu’s iconic sad songs, Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari, from an otherwise forgettable film has been trending on social media with its funny juxtaposition on various things that people can’t do anymore.

From craving for alcohol to paani puri, memes and fun videos with Sanu’s song as the background score are all over the online world bringing a smile on peoples faces during this stressful time. However, Sanu is happy to see his song being used in a totally different context now. “I had recorded this song with a totally different emotion. But this song has proved that music, in any form, is therapy. At the end of the day, my song is being used for the sole purpose of entertainment. I am happy about it,” says Sanu.

Ask him if he approves of such usage of his songs, and he says, “It is a good thing that people are interpreting different scenarios suiting the lyrics. It is a good thing and there’s nothing bad about it. If an emotional song can be fit into a funny video, what is so bad about it? The way people are treating the song, it is very enjoyable.”