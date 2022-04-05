Akriti Kakar takes devotional route; heads to Vaishno Devi to perform

Singer Akriti Kakar doesn’t do devotional performances, but she is making an exception by setting a date for her musical outing at Vaishno Devi during the Navratri festival. She reveals it will be her first visit to the holy shrine as well.

The singer will perform live at the temple on April 8.

“For the first time ever in all of my life, I shall be offering my prayers at Vaishno Devi mandir through my bhajans. Since it is my first visit to the place as well, I’ve carefully handpicked the songs I’m going to sing,” she tells us, adding, “I’ve never felt more nervous, more honoured and more excited at the same time before! My concert will happen early in the morning at the mandir”.

For the Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; 2014) hitmaker, visiting the shrine during the festival is a great opportunity.

“All the years that I lived in Delhi, I never got the fortune of darshan at the shrine. Now, maa ka bulawa has come. Personally, this will be like turning a new leaf on life and music. I’ve never ever done a devotional performance though I had learnt a lot of classical bhajans as a child.. the nature of this performance will be diametrically opposite than the ones I do through the year,” shares the 35-year-old.

Kakar also confesses that she loves performing during the Navratri festival, saying, “Because what better than using the divine energy around us and turning it into music that reaches people’s hearts”.

“I’m over the moon to see performances return during the Navratri festival after the pandemic lull. The lull taught me to value the smallest things related to gigs. I now take every travel and gig as my first and last,” she concludes.