AP Dhillon and rumoured GF Banita Sandhu arrive together for his docu premiere, fans hope 'they're really dating'

After starring in his music video, Banita Sandhu was spotted with AP Dhillon at the premiere of his upcoming docuseries, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind on Wednesday night in Mumbai. They arrived in the same car, clicked a couple of pictures for the paparazzi and went straight inside. (Also read: AP Dhillon surprises fans with rocking performance at Delhi restaurant) Banita Sandhu joined AP Dhillon at his series premiere.

Banita starred in the intimate, romantic video for With You. The video was compiled from footage that was shot by Banita and AP themselves during a holiday. Their chemistry was so strong in the video that many have started believing it was all real and the two are dating in real life as well. Her appearance at the screening seemed to solidify those speculations further. A fan commented on a video of them, “Really hope they are dating.”

Banita wore a red dress to the premiere and tied her hair up in a stylish bun. AP Dhillon wore a white and red suit by Alexander McQueen. Other attendees at the premiere included Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

The docuseries will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 18 midnight. Going deep behind the scenes, the series will unravel AP Dhillon’s intriguing journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

“When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” said AP Dhillon.

“My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams,” he said.

The four-part series is helmed by Jay Ahmed.

