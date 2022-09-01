AR Rahman bumps into Ilaiyaraaja at airport, says 'destination is always Tamil Nadu'. Watch

AR Rahman bumps into Ilaiyaraaja at airport, says 'We are returning from different continents but destination is always Tamil Nadu."

Composer AR Rahman on Thursday took to Instagram to share a selfie video with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja whom he bumped into at Chennai airport. AR Rahman’s caption read that both of them were returning from different continents but had a common destination, which was Tamil Nadu. Also read: Canadian city honours AR Rahman by naming a street after him

AR Rahman captioned the video, “We are returning from different continents ..but destination is always Tamil Nadu (sic).” AR Rahman added that Ilaiyaraaja was returning from Budapest while he was coming from the US. Both bumped into each other at Chennai airport.

Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement on watching them together. Many of them replied with heart emojis. Some described the picture as legendary and epic. One comment read: “Enough bliss for the day (sic).” Singer Nivas wrote: “The best post to start our day with (sic).”

AR Rahman is currently looking forward to the release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The project marks his fifteenth collaboration with the veteran.

AR Rahman recently made a statement about the representation of South Indian actors movies at the CII Dakshin 2022 – South India Media & Entertainment Summit, organized by CII, Southern Region. Speaking at the event, AR Rahman made a very strong statement about celebrating differences and uniting through art.

Quoting an example from his visit to Malaysia seven years ago, he said: “I met a Chinese guy there. He was very nice. He was saying that he likes India and people from North India more as they’re fairer. Their movies are much more charming."

AR Rahman added that the statement deeply disturbed him. “I couldn’t understand how he came to the conclusion that North India is better. I wondered if he actually saw films made in the south. I was deeply disturbed. What we need to do I think, in my humble opinion, is to cast people with colour. Make them empowering. Give them characters which will give them dignity. This is the most important thing South Indians can do because we love our colour. We need to represent them in the most glorious, dignified way,” he said.

