AR Rahman calls winning Oscar ‘burden’, says was gaslit into thinking he wasn’t doing good work: 'You’re not motivated'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently admitted that constant nostalgia around his past work made him second-guess his own creativity. He shared that while winning two Oscars can feel like a burden, and has fueled a constant urge to prove himself over and over again. Rahman explained that he consciously decided to go on a “rampage” and keep working relentlessly, taking on film after film and composing back-to-back songs.

Rahman calls winning Oscar a ‘burden’ Recently, Rahman sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India where he confessed that several people gaslighted him into believing he wasn't doing good work anymore. That’s what made him do 20 to 30 films in the last six years.

“For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the ’90s generation have a certain nostalgia, certain affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in 2000s, and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you. They say, ”In the ’90s, you did Roja (1992). That’s very good music, sir!’ That feels like now, you’re not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you’re not in your best mood,” said Rahman.

Rahman explained that he consciously decided to go on a “rampage” and keep working relentlessly, taking on film after film and composing back-to-back songs. He shared that directors now often cite his recent work, especially his music for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, as a benchmark, with most references coming from the past six years. Pointing out that he has scored music for nearly 20 to 30 films during this period, Rahman said this move was intentional, adding that he is “I’m safe now. I’ve got enough for the next generation.”

In the middle of the chat, Rahman shared that personal motivation matters more to him than past accolades. “I love that stuff, but within me, I need to get my self-esteem and confidence back, and prove myself. What I’m doing next is going to be the best thing. Not rely on the past, and be like, ‘Oh, I've won 2 Oscars.’ That thought drains you. You’re not motivated to do anything, It can be a burden. It’s not in my Twitter or Instagram bio, no Oscar, no Grammy, nothing. It’s a fresh start, 2026,” he said.

What’s next for AR Rahman The composer has scored the soundtrack for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Gandhi Talks. The silent drama, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and produced by Zee Studios along with Kyoorius and Moviemill, also stars Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30.

He has also worked on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. For the film, he has collaborated with Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash in lead roles and is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2026.