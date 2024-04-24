ARRahmanxTaylorSwift trends on Twitter: Fans demand a collab as he wishes her on new album

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was a few days too late on Wednesday as he wished American country and popstar Taylor Swift on the release of her new album. Taylor's 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department sets massive new records as it released on April 19. Rahman wished her good luck for the same. AR Rahman has wished Taylor Swift on her new album.

AR Rahman is a Swiftie?

Taking to Twitter, Rahman wrote, “All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT.” He even gave the link to her Spotify page.

Fans were surprised to see his tweet for Taylor and in no time, a hashtag about their potential collaboration--ARRahmanxTaylorSwift--began trending on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Legend recognises legend!” A fan asked, “Which song is your favorite?”"Boss! What! Collab and all… is it something new," read another comment." Even Swifties were excited about Rahman's tweet. “Oscar winning music director from India wishing taylor swift makes my day,” wrote a Taylor fan. “Now collab and break Spotify,” suggested another fan.

“I am very serious when i say if this happens INDIAN SWIFTIES will ascend to heaven #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift,” wrote another fan.

Spotify said on Friday that "Poets" broke the record for the platform's most-streamed album in a single day this year, achieving the feat in less than 12 hours. On opening day, Poets crossed 313 million streams. For comparison, the second biggest opener ever is Beyonce's Cowboy Carter at 59 million streams.

A collab that is indeed happening

The Taylor Swift collab may still be wishful thinking but Rahman is reportedly already set to collaborate with Hans Zimmer on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. A source told Pinkvilla, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian film industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana."

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor is going to play Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi is expected to play his wife Sita. No official confirmation has been made about the movie or cast and crew yet.