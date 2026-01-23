AR Rahman's music is 'not pro poetry or pro lyrics', says Rabbi Shergill: 'After he came, lyrics became secondary'

Singer Rabbi Shergill has said that the arrival of AR Rahman in the film music scene changed the dynamics of Hindi cinema’s soundtracks, and not always for the better. The singer said that after Rahman, ‘lyrics became secondary’, which led to a reduction in the focus on expression.

Rabbi Shergill on AR Rahman Speaking on Divas Gupta’s podcast, the singer praised Rahman as a genius, but added how his arrival in Bollywood in the 90s shifted the focus in film music from lyrics and poetry to beats and rhythm. “I admire Rahman for his creative genius. He is a genius. There is no doubt about it. But Rahman phase is not pro poetry or pro lyrics phase in Hindi film industry. I feel after Rahman came, the lyrics in the Hindi film industry became secondary, and if lyrics become secondary, that means expression becomes secondary, it means that somewhere your humanity and existence become secondary, this is my issue with Rahman,” Rabbi said.

Rabbi, who sang for Rahman in the film Raanjhana, said this was largely because Rahman did not know or understand Hindi. But he laid the blame for this on who people who approach him to compose and not the composer himself. “It is not his fault because it is not his language. He doesn’t understand it…If somebody doesn’t understand your language, I think it was your call,” Rabbi added.