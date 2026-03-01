Arijit Singh returns with first independent track Raina after stepping away from Bollywood music, fans react

The independent single Raina features music composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani , vocals by Arijit Singh, and lyrics by Priya Saraiya. The track marks a collaborative effort among the three artists, as Arijit shifts his focus to independent projects following his decision to step back from new playback assignments.

After sending shockwaves through the music industry with his decision to step away from playback singing, Arijit Singh has marked his return with an independent release that signals a new chapter in his career. The announcement of his retirement from new film assignments had left fans stunned and speculating about what lay ahead for one of India’s most celebrated voices. Now, just weeks later, the singer has re-emerged, choosing to channel his artistry into independent music.

Fans comments Fans flooded the comments section soon after the song’s release, showering the trio with praise and emotional tributes. Many declared their unwavering loyalty to Arijit, writing, “No matter how many singers come into the industry, I can’t change my choice of Arijit Singh.”

Others hailed his legacy, calling him the greatest of his generation and insisting that while eras may change, his stature in music will remain unmatched. Admirers also celebrated the independent direction, with comments like “Independent music by Guruji, Raina,” and praised the freshness of the collaboration, noting that it offered something different and refreshing from Sheykhar Ravjiani, beautifully rendered by Arijit. Several listeners applauded the artists for crafting an entire love song around the single word “Raina” (night), calling it pure genius.

The composition, lyrics and vocals were widely described as “absolutely beautiful” and “perfect,” while many welcomed the singer’s return by calling it nothing short of a superhit comeback.

About Arijit's retirement Earlier in January, Arijit surprised fans by revealing that he would no longer take up new playback singing assignments. He first shared the update on Instagram, then elaborated on X, where he spoke about his growing inclination toward classical music and his desire to devote time to what he truly enjoys. While the announcement left many fans emotional, the singer clarified that he is not disappearing entirely from the industry.

Addressing speculation about his retirement, Arijit recently reassured his followers on X that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he is still working through a substantial backlog of previously recorded songs. These tracks, he said, will continue to be released over the coming months and possibly into next year. In a heartfelt note to his listeners, he expressed gratitude for their support and encouraged them to find peace, read, meditate and step away from online negativity. Arijit recently surprised audiences in Kolkata by performing alongside sitar player Anoushka Shankar.