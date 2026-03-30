Arpit Bala spits at fan during concert in Hyderabad, shares clarification video
As the video went viral, Arpit Bala shared a clarification video on his YouTube channel to share his side of the story.
Singer Arpit Bala, who shot to fame with his 2025 chartbuster Bargad, became the talk of the town after an incident at his Hyderabad concert went viral. During the performance, a bottle was allegedly hurled on stage, prompting Arpit to spit at the fan in a moment of anger. The clip quickly set social media abuzz, and the singer has now broken his silence to explain what led to the heated exchange.
Arpit Bala spits at fan
Arpit found himself in the middle of a tense on-stage altercation during his Hyderabad concert on March 28, after a bottle was allegedly hurled at him from the crowd. The incident unfolded at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen and quickly escalated, with videos of the heated exchange now going viral across social media platforms.
According to videos from the venue, the disruption began when a bottle landed on stage while Arpit was in the middle of his performance.
The situation escalated after he pointed to the person who allegedly threw a bottle at him and abused him. In the videos, Arpit is seen reacting angrily, throwing the bottle back, abusing the attendee and spitting towards the fan. He was also seen asking security personnel to remove the individual from the venue.
After spitting, Arpit is seen shouting, “Idhar dekhna… Kya hua? g**d f**ti? (Look here, what happened. You scared now?" Throwing the bottle back, he went, "Yeh apni behen ke shaadi mein dahej mein baat diyo (Go and give this away as dowry at your sister’s wedding)."
The incident swiftly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions across social media. While some social media users slammed the singer’s response as inappropriate, others came to his defence, arguing that he was provoked into reacting the way he did.
Arpit gives a clarification
Later, Arpit shared a clarification video on his YouTube channel to share his side of the story. He started the video by saying, “It’s not an explanation, but I want you to see my side of the story.”
Recalling the incident, Arpit mentioned, “4 gaano tak sab sahi tha, everybody was enjoying. Phir ek dum se jab main chal raha tha tab ek bottle aake mere eye pe laagi… Problem yeh nahi hai ke bottle laagi, but yeh ke woh phele bhi ek do bottle phek chuke the. Jab bottle aankh pe laagi, mera flow toota aur gusa aaya.”
“Gusse mein jo maine bola ya kiya… kya woh jaazaz tha? Ek tareeke se dekhein toh aap bol sakte ho ke be the bigger person, but yeh sab thik lagta hai jab koi poke kar raha ho… Jab face pe kuch pheka jaata hai woh disrespect hi nahi, but safety hazard bhi hota hai,” he added.
Arpit admitted that he lashed out in a fit of rage, adding that those who allegedly threw the bottle at him also retaliated by hurling abuses back.
“Out of impulse, unpe thokh diya… Woh nahi karna chiayeh tha… But when you cross boundaries, you can’t expect me to be dilly dally about it,” he added.
It translates to “For four songs, everything was going well – everybody was enjoying. Then suddenly, while I was walking, a bottle came and hit my eye. The problem isn’t just that the bottle hit me, but that they had already thrown one or two bottles before. When it hit my eye, it broke my flow and made me angry… What I said or did in anger… was it justified? In a way, you could say I should have been the bigger person, but that’s easier said when someone is provoking you. When something is thrown at your face, it’s not just disrespect, it’s also a safety hazard… Out of impulse, I lashed out at them… I shouldn’t have done that.”
Who is Arpit Bala
Arpit Bala’s full name is Arpit Balabantaray. He hails from Faridabad. He first gained popularity online after his 2025 track Bargad went viral on social media. He currently has around 970K followers across platforms and over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The singer is also known for songs such as Rakhlo Tum Chhupaake, Ik Kudi, Nahani, and Pyari Amaanat, among others. He is set to perform next in Mumbai on May 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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