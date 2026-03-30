Arpit Bala spits at fan during concert in Hyderabad, shares clarification video

Singer Arpit Bala, who shot to fame with his 2025 chartbuster Bargad, became the talk of the town after an incident at his Hyderabad concert went viral. During the performance, a bottle was allegedly hurled on stage, prompting Arpit to spit at the fan in a moment of anger. The clip quickly set social media abuzz, and the singer has now broken his silence to explain what led to the heated exchange. Arpit Bala’s full name is Arpit Balabantaray.

Arpit Bala spits at fan Arpit found himself in the middle of a tense on-stage altercation during his Hyderabad concert on March 28, after a bottle was allegedly hurled at him from the crowd. The incident unfolded at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen and quickly escalated, with videos of the heated exchange now going viral across social media platforms.

According to videos from the venue, the disruption began when a bottle landed on stage while Arpit was in the middle of his performance.

The situation escalated after he pointed to the person who allegedly threw a bottle at him and abused him. In the videos, Arpit is seen reacting angrily, throwing the bottle back, abusing the attendee and spitting towards the fan. He was also seen asking security personnel to remove the individual from the venue.

After spitting, Arpit is seen shouting, “Idhar dekhna… Kya hua? g**d f**ti? (Look here, what happened. You scared now?" Throwing the bottle back, he went, "Yeh apni behen ke shaadi mein dahej mein baat diyo (Go and give this away as dowry at your sister’s wedding)."

The incident swiftly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions across social media. While some social media users slammed the singer’s response as inappropriate, others came to his defence, arguing that he was provoked into reacting the way he did.