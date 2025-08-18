Asha Bhosle says Dev Anand almost removed Dum Maaro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna: ‘He didn’t want the words…'

Playback singer Asha Bhosle has mesmerised audiences with countless iconic songs over her illustrious career. Two of her most memorable tracks include Raat Akeli Hai Bujh Gaye Diye and Dum Maaro Dum, among many others. In a recent interview with Republic World, the veteran singer recalled how Dev Anand almost removed Dum Maaro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna—and how she persuaded him not to. Asha Bhosle talks about the making of the song Dum Maaro Dum.

How Asha Bhosle convinced Dev Anand to keep Dum Maaro Dum

Speaking about the making of the song, Asha Bhosle said, “When this song was made, we were in Nepal at that time. That was also the time of the hippie generation. So, in Nepal, Pancham Da saw a lot of hippies and asked Anand Bakshi ji to write this song.”

She went on to reveal how it nearly didn’t make the final cut in the film: “Some raised objections with the lyrics. After recording the song, we were so happy. But Dev Anand ji told us he was removing it from the film because he didn’t want the words ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ and ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ to appear together. But I asked Dev ji to keep it. ‘Ye gaana bahut chalne waala hai (This song will become a big hit),’ I told him. Dev ji said, ‘If you are saying this, I will keep the song.’”

About Dum Maaro Dum

Sung by Asha Bhosle and picturised on Zeenat Aman for the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, the track was composed by Rahul Dev Burman and penned by Anand Bakshi. Its boldness and energy made it a cultural landmark, cementing its place as a cult classic. Over the years, it has been remixed, recreated, and referenced in several films.

Asha Bhosle’s recent work

The legendary singer recently lent her voice to Aao Na, a nostalgic reunion with Adnan Sami. Released on 5 June 2025 under the T-Series label, the light-hearted romantic track beautifully captures the nuances of relationships—the playful banter, emotional longing, and tender closeness. The music video stars television actors and Bigg Boss 18 alumni Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.