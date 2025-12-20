B Praak, wife Meera blessed with a baby boy, singer calls it ‘spiritual rebirth’ after the death of their last child

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer, known for his hit songs such as Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Mann Bharryaa 2.0, took to Instagram to announce the happy news in a joint post with his wife. The singer had previously opened up about the tragic death of his newborn son in June 2022. B Praak and his wife Meera shared that they are excited for the 'new beginning' in their lives.

B Praak and Meera's post

Taking to Instagram, B Praak shared a poster of Lord Krishna in a joint post with Meera, which read, “DDVIJ BACHAN Twice Born - A Spiritual Rebirth.”

He further wrote, “By the divine grace of Radheshyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives.”

Several well-wishers and fans commented on the post to congratulate the couple.

B Praak on the tragic incident

For the unversed, B Praak had spoken about his previous son's death after birth. In an interview with Subhankar Mishra in 2024, B Praak was seen becoming teary-eyed, talking about the time.

He said, "Agar life mein koi bhari laga, kisko uthana, toh vo apne bete ki... Usse bhari cheez maine life mein uthayi hi nahi. Main apni mummy ko bol raha ki hum kya kar rahe hain, maine toh itna bhaar uthaya hi nahi. I came back to the hospital, and Meera mujhe dekhte hi boli, 'Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete'. That was the bad time. We lost everything in life. Itne negative ho gaye. Aaj tak vo mere se iss baat se naraaz hai (If there’s anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son. I was telling my mother, ‘What was I doing?’ I have never lifted such weight in my life. I came back to the hospital, Meera looked at me and said, ‘You could have shown me the baby before burying him’. Till today she is angry with how I handled the situation. We became so negative)."

The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first child, son Adabb, in 2020.