Belinda Carlisle is back! Beloved '80s rock icon announces new album Once Upon a Time in California

Belinda Carlisle, the '80s rock icon responsible for classic hits like Heaven Is a Place on Earth and Mad About You, announced her upcoming album titled Once Upon a Time in California on Tuesday (July 15), and it's safe to say that fans have been losing it ever since. Belinda Carlisle announces new album (X)

“I'm so excited to announce my next single, "Get Together" from my upcoming album, 'Once Upon a Time in California' will be out this Thursday, July 17, 2025! Stay tuned ❤️ #NewMusic #belindacarlisle,” she wrote in a social media post.

In a blend of stunning visuals and nostalgia, Carlisle announced her new album to much anticipation and praise on social media.

As someone who has had a first-row seat to the evolution of her personal music from punk to international acclaim, this new album promises to be a trip down memory lane and reinvoke the personal insights and innovation that have inspired Carlisle in her journey.

The singer was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 to mark her contributions to the music industry.

Fans can't keep calm as Belinda Carlisle unveils new project

Ever since the official announcement, fans have been rushing to express their love for Carlisle online. “Can you please come to Dallas some time and play some Go-Gos music for an old man relieving the 80s?” wrote one user.

“Excellent Belinda :) and also super to hear !” wrote another user. “Ooh baby, do you know what that's worth,” wrote one more fan. “I’m really looking forward to this release, loved the 1st song off the album and am sure this will be just as amazing ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote another user.

“My heart’s been burning for you since the wild, electric days of Heaven on Earth! 🥰,” a fan commented. The new album will be released on August 29, as per Parade, and fans are already rushing to place their pre-orders.

By Stuti Gupta