Beloved co-ed K-pop group cancels North America tour days before Nashville show: Here's why

Popular co-ed K-pop group KARD, composed of members J Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo, has cancelled their 2025 North American leg of the tour “NEW ERA.” The sad news shattered anticipated fans’ hopes on Feb 25 at midnight KST, with the group’s agency releasing the announcement just days before the new series of KARD concerts was set to take off in the US. Beloved co-ed group KARD's North American leg of the 2025 'NEW ERA' tour has been cancelled. (Instagram / KARD)

KARD North American tour cancelled

The quartet was initially scheduled to commence performing for their North America tour in Nashville on Thursday, February 27. From March onwards, the South Korean pop music act had planned to hit Dallas (Texas), Toronto (Ontario), Miami (Florida), Washington, DC, Los Angeles (California) and Chicago (Illinois) before concluding the leg of the tour in San Francisco (California) on March 16, 2025.

Also read | Enhypen reigns at D Awards 2024; Squid Game's Jo Yuri, Zerobaseone, Riize crowned winners. See full list

KARD had tied up with the promoter company Konnect’d Entertainment for the North American leg of their tour. Its official bio describes it as "a collective looking to bring the international K-Pop experience to a whole new level. KE wants to provide intimate and authentic fan-meet tours across the United States to satisfy the lack of interactive opportunities that both Korean artists and fans currently experience during limited engagement events.”

Why was KARD's tour cancelled at such short notice?

“We regret to inform you that the KARD: NEW ERA 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR has been cancelled due to delays in issuance of the artists’ working visas,” read the official statement released by the group’s label.

“DSPmedia has worked closely with the promoter Konnect’d Entertainment and the agency HY LIVE to ensure a smooth execution. However, despite submitting all necessary documents in a timely manner, the working visas for both the artists and staff have yet to be issued,” the statement continued. “With little time remaining before the start of the tour, we deeply regret having to make this unfortunate announcement.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the shows will receive a full refund automatically to the original payment method. As more refund queries were shared with Konnect'd via Instagram, its staff commented, “We have to work with the tour agency to process refunds for packages within 30 business days. The payments will go back to the original form of payment.”

Also read | Unreleased Taylor Swift song resurfaces: Lesser-known artist's cover scrubbed due to false speculation

Over a week ago, KARD released their 4th digital single “Detox.” In January 2025, they completed their tour of Latin America.

KARD isn't the first group to have missed out on a golden touring opportunity due to visa issues. In January, rising rookie music act xikers called off their Asia tour spanning Thailand, Malaysia, Macau, and Indonesia hours before kick-off due to “unavoidable circumstances, including visa-related issues and local conditions." Prior to that, in late 2024, fans were left heartbroken when former NCT member Lucas' India debut was cancelled due to “unexpected delays” in visa.