Beyoncé and Jay-Z could take legal action against Kanye West following his ‘vulgar, offensive’ tweets about their kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z “will absolutely not stand for” what Kanye West spoke about their two youngest children--Rumi and Sir. Quoting its source, Page Six reported that the couple found it “shocking” that Kanye attacked their kids on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. (Also Read | Kim Kardashian ‘appalled’ by Kanye West's social media rant against Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids) Jay-Z and Beyoncé are unhappy with Kanye West.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z angered by Kanye's tweet about their kids

The couple is angered by the rapper speaking "about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.” The source said, "Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."

What did Kanye do

They “have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye’s X posts about their children.” Kanye West questioned 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir’s mental capacity before deleting the post. He then re-shared it in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He then clarified that he had not deleted the post in order to be “a good person.” He wrote, “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

About Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The representatives for Kanye, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are yet to comment. Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in April 2008. Their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in January 2012. In 2017, they welcomed a daughter, Rumi, and a son, Sir.

More about Kanye

Over the past week, Kanye has posted controversial remarks about several former collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator and Kendrick Lamar among others. His controversial behaviour has extended beyond social media. In February, he used a Super Bowl commercial to promote his website, where the only product available for purchase by the following Monday was a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.