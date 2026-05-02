Beyond Kenny G and ‘elevator music’: The spirit of New Orleans comes to Delhi in a groovy jazz soiree

“What about Kenny G? I mean, what about elevator music? You know, jazz music that I know?” said Mia Dolan, explaining her aversion to jazz to Sebastian Wilder in La La Land. For many of us, that familiar idea of jazz is shaped by exactly this stereotype – the smooth, brassy swell of a saxophone drifting softly in the background of a restaurant, or echoing faintly inside an elevator. An electrifying ensemble at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre. (The Piano Man) Also Read | Piano Man founder Arjun Sagar Gupta reflects on why India needs more live music venues instead of mega shows | Interview However, much like Sebastian goes on to explain, jazz is far more than background noise – it is a dynamic, ever-evolving form shaped by tension, improvisation, and the push and pull of conflict and compromise. To truly grasp its depth and context, it’s something you have to experience live, where the music unfolds in real time. This very idea shaped the vision of Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of Delhi’s jazz franchise The Piano Man, as he brought together a global line-up of exceptional artists to the club’s venue at Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar. In collaboration with NOLA New Orleans and Company, the initiative marked International Jazz Day on April 30 – celebrating the spirit of improvisation and musical storytelling, and reaffirming jazz as a universal language of freedom.

The band performing on stage. (The Piano Man)

Inside the candlelit evening celebrating the spirit of jazz Bathed in the soft, flickering glow of candles set upon every table, the venue felt like an invitation into another world. Inside, it was packed – chairs pressed closely together – as an eager crowd waited in anticipation, sipping on gin and tonics as the show inched closer to beginning. Beyond the tightly packed crowd lay the stage – quiet, expectant – where the silhouette of a grand piano stood alongside a drum kit, a few stools, and a bass guitar resting against the backdrop. For now, it remained empty, almost reverent, but it carried the promise of what was to come.

Arjun Sagar Gupta, the founder of The Piano Man, playing the piano on stage. (The Piano Man)

The evening opened with a soulful rendition of “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen, performed by Arjun Sagar Gupta on the piano, a soft spotlight gently illuminating him as he swayed with the music. Following his opening performance, Gupta was joined on stage by Aniket Chaturvedi, a multi-instrumentalist on the tenor saxophone; 23-year-old Aditya Bhagavatula – who plays for the country’s top funk band, The Revisit Project – on drums; Mohan Kumar, a Delhi-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music producer, on bass; Ryan Cerrone, an American multi-instrumentalist, on the classical saxophone; and Canadian vocalist Alyse Pascoe, who lent her voice to the performance. A groovy performance featuring jazz classics The lively ensemble soon launched into a gripping set, weaving through timeless jazz standards by Nancy Wilson, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington. The night featured beloved classics such as “Freddie Freeloader,” “Just One Of Those Things,” “Take Five,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” and “A Night in Tunisia,” each performed with electrifying energy.

Alyse Pascoe on vocals, Ryan Cerrone classical saxophone and Aniket Chaturvedi on tenor saxophone. (The Piano Man)