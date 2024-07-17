Big Sean channels LeBron James in cryptic post after Lamar diss; Seemingly shades Kanye West in free style rap

Big Sean, known for his smooth flow and introspective lyrics, has jumped in the middle of a big rap beef this week. After seemingly calling out Kendrick Lamar on his new On the Radar, the rapper dropped a cryptic post on social media referencing LeBron James' iconic meme-worthy Instagram post. But the drama just keeps going. Fans who really pay attention are digging into Big Sean's latest freestyle, finding hints of shades directed at another big name in the game, Kanye West. Big Sean channels LeBron James in cryptic post after Lamar diss(Big Sean Instagram)

Big Sean recreates iconic LeBron James moment

The Bounce Back singer currently high on social media trends, shared an Instagram post hours after dropping a new track, which fans speculated referenced Kendrick Lamar. The Wolves crooner shared a recreation of LeBron James' famous "Can't Believe This Is My Life" post. This playful image, originally posted by James years ago, often suggests a sense of bewilderment.

"Smiling through it all. I can't believe this is my life," Sean wrote

While some saw the meme as a playful jab, it could also be Sean's way of downplaying any perceived shade in his music. This uncertainty sparked a lot of talk online, with DJ Hed, a well-known personality in the music world, even stepping in to explain that the song wasn't meant to be a diss track aimed at Lamar.

DJ Hed clarifies Big Sean vs Lamar rumour

Despite their strained relationship over the years, DJ Hed said he spoke with Big Sean regarding the On The Radar. However, he argued, the lyrics in question were not intended for Kendrick Lamar but were aimed at “another Gemini.”

Speculation grew after fans deciphered the clues and interpreted that with lyrics such as "N***as looking for engagement like they got their knee bent. I gotta better things to do than find someone to beef with," Sean appeared to be inserting himself into the ongoing Drake vs. Lamar feud.

If not Lamar then who?

With the Kendrick Lamar speculation fading fast, online sleuths have shifted their focus to Kanye West as the target of Big Sean's fiery freestyle. The alleged shade seems to stem from Kanye's infamous 2021 Drink Champs interview where he made some not-so-flattering comments about signing Big Sean to his label. Fans caught on fast to what might be coming, with one sharp commenter saying, “he's not gonna forget what Ye said.”

“Good on him for going at ye. I was gonna say no way he was even thinking about sneaking dot again,” an X user said. “Its not Lamar its Ye Lol,” chimed in another. “Kanye disrespected him so bad on that show.”