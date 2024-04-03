BIGBANG’s G-Dragon to make a comeback in 2024, confirms his agency: 'He'll be carrying out global activities'

BIGBANG member G-Dragon has announced he will make a comeback 'in the second half' of 2024. As reported by Soompi, a representative of G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation made the announcement on Wednesday. The real name of G-Dragon is Kwon Ji Yong. (Also Read | BIGBANG’s G-Dragon parts ways with YG Entertainment days after acquittal in drugs case, agency issues statement) G-Dragon has a series of events planned this year.

All about G-Dragon's comeback this year

The statement read, “G-Dragon will make a comeback in the second half of this year. After making his comeback, he will be carrying out global activities, and activities in Japan are also planned as part of them. Galaxy Corporation’s Japanese branch was established in September of last year before G-Dragon was recruited. Of course, this branch will support G-Dragon’s activities in Japan in the future.”

G-Dragon is now part of Galaxy Corporation

Before joining Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon was part of the YG Entertainment agency. Last year in December, G-Dragon parted ways with YG Entertainment after he was acquitted of drug-related charges. YG Entertainment released a statement on BIGBANG’s official website.

Previously he was part of YG Entertainment

It read, "This is YG Entertainment. G-Dragon was one of the representative artists our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honour. We sincerely wish G-Dragon success on his new start. We ask fans for lots of cheer and support. Thank you."

G-Dragon's projects so far

G-Dragon’s contract with YG Entertainment had expired in June last year. This year, he has been part of several activities, such as attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 held in January in Las Vegas. He announced a collaboration with the leader and drummer of Japan’s legendary rock band X Japan, Yoshiki.

G-Dragon drug case

In the drug case, G-Dragon was declared innocent by the police. The case was closed, too. The drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency didn't peruse the case further.

