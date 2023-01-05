BigHit Music shares how to drop message on Weverse for BTS's Jin during his military service

Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin, became the first BTS member to join the mandatory military service in South Korea. The company, BigHit Music, has officially released a statement about BTS member Jin for his fans regarding how to post messages for him on Weverse. They have asked Jin's fans to refrain from sending anything by mail. They have shared the hashtag to use while dropping messages for Jin while he is undergoing on military training. (Also read: BTS: J-Hope reveals Jin called him from military camp ahead of New Year, but he missed the call. Here's why)

The statement read, “Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS member Jin has entered the military and now is performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout Jin's military service period.”

“Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure in is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear _Jin _from _ARMY.”

It further read, “Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. We would also like to ask for your cooperation during Jin's recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

It concluded, "We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finished his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time."

Jin joined the army on December 13, 2022. He was accompanied by BTS members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jin is currently serving at the Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province as an active duty soldier.

