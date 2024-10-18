Billionaire Selena Gomez faces backlash for giving homeless man just $20 for a ‘good meal’

Selena Gomez is facing backlash for giving $20 to a homeless man despite being a billionaire. The Calm Down singer was leaving Nobu Fifty Seven in New York City Tuesday night when the incident took place, reported TMZ. A video clip of the interaction between her and the panhandler has since been making rounds on the internet, with fans slamming the 32-year-old for giving him “spare change.” Selena Gomez is facing backlash for giving $20 to homeless man

In the widely-circulated video, Gomez can be seen greeting her fans when a homeless man approached her, asking for money. She stopped mid-way while heading towards her vehicle and asked her bodyguard if he had any cash on him. As he handed the man a $20 bill, the People You Know singer told him to “have a good meal.”

While she showed kindness, her good deed was not appreciated by everyone as many took to social media to call her out for giving him “spare change” despite her billionaire status. “With the amount of money she makes, that’s like given [sic] the homeless man a dime,” wrote one fan on Facebook.

One more asked, “She couldn't spare more than 20 dollars?? She's a millionaire.” A third remarked, “20 dollars that’s it [sic]?” while a fourth said, “She could have bought him a house.” “Spare change from a billionaire,” pointed out one more on TikTok.

What is Selena Gomez's net worth?

Gomez has a net worth of a whopping $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Following her shot to fame as a Disney Channel star, she went on to found her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. Over 80% of her wealth is tied to her beauty brand, in which she holds a 51% majority interest.

“I really tried my hardest to create a product that were beyond just me putting my name on something,” Gomez said about the brand in a 2023 interview. “I wanted the products to be great, and I also wanted the message to be that makeup is meant to be fun.”