Billy Joel says he's not ‘deathly ill’ after rare brain disorder diagnosis

Months after announcing his diagnosis with a rare brain condition, Billy Joel reassured fans that he is not “deathly ill.” Back in May, the 76-year-old revealed that he was living with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare disorder which impacts balance, vision, and hearing, per People. Billy Joel reassured fans about his health in a recent interview.(AFP)

Known for hits like Piano Man and Uptown Girl, Joel told the outlet in a recent interview that he was aware many people were worried about him. “But I am okay,” the iconic singer said. “It was scary, but I just wanted to let people know: don’t worry.”

Billy Joel says he is not ‘deathly ill’

Billy told the outlet that he first noticed something was wrong when he began experiencing balance issues. He said it felt like being on a boat all the time. After extensive tests were conducted, he was diagnosed with NPH, a condition previously known as ‘water on the brain.’

During a recent appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher, Joel joked that he initially thought the condition was related to drinking, per The Hollywood Reporter. He added that medical professionals keep labeling it as a brain disorder, which makes it “sound worse than it is.” However, he assured his fans at the time that he still feels good and is undergoing physical therapy.

Billy Joel remains hopeful amid brain disorder diagnosis

The THR report added that in May, Joel was compelled to cancel his upcoming performances, and his team cited that his condition was worsening due to the concerts. In the statement, the team said he was advised to pause touring and focus on recovery.

Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, at the time shared a sentimental message for his fans on social media and expressed her gratitude. “Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world,” she wrote.

Alexis also shared a family photo featuring their daughters, Della (9) and Remy (7). Meanwhile, his eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel (39), whom he shared with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, also posted a tribute for the musician, calling him the “strongest” and “most resilient man” she has ever known.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

While Joel recovers, fans can get an in-depth insight into his life and music through the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

The two-part series features 110 of his 121 songs, blends interviews, and intimately reflects on the highs and lows of his legendary career, per People.

Co-director Jessica Levin had said the series aimed to ‘let the music lead’ and provide insight on how Joel’s experiences shaped his lyrics.

FAQs:

1. What has Billy Joel been diagnosed with?

Billy Joel has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a treatable brain condition that affects hearing, balance, and vision.

2. Who is the love of Billy Joel's life?

Joel has been married four times. He is currently married to Alexis Roderick, whom he wed in 2015.

3. When did Billy Joel come out?

Billy Joel has never come out as LGBTQ+.

4. How many divorces did Billy Joel have?

Billy Joel has been divorced three times. His previous marriages include Elizabeth Weber, Christie Brinkley, and Katie Lee.