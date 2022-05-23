Blinds between indie music and Bollywood are thinning for good: Prateek Kuhad

From Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016) and Kadam (Karwaan; 2018) to Kaahan Ho Tum (Mismatched; 2020) -- many renditions by singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad have made it to Hindi films. “When it comes to TV and Bollywood, there is a certain aesthetic that you need to stick by for your music to fit in a certain project. But that’s also changing. I think the blinds between independent music and Bollywood is thinning creatively, which is a good thing,” says the Just A Word singer, as he talks about experience as an indie musician working in Bollywood.

He goes on to highlight that there’s no difference in the way he approaches an indie project or film music. “I only take on projects (films) where I feel I can do justice and put out the music that makes me feel content. I straight up decline something that is far from my aesthetic or I am not good at. When it comes to making it (his music) fit [a film’s soundtrack], I make sure I put out good content. It is very different from making music for yourself as an independent artiste, so you strike a middle ground,” says Kuhad.

While all his singles that have featured in films or web shows have done well, the 32-year-old doesn’t particularly want to become an out-and-out Bollywood composer. Sharing his aspiration as a musician, he says, “I just want to make good music and put it out there for people to enjoy.”