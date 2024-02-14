Bobbie Jean Carter died of accidental fentanyl and meth overdose, report reveals

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter, passed away on Dec. 23 at the age of 41. Bobbie Jean Carter has died at the age of 41 in Florida, US.

The initial case summary report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department revealed that Carter died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.” Her death was ruled accidental.

According to the report, Carter was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor by her roommate, who last saw her alive at 6:30 a.m. She was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa in cardiac arrest, where she was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

The report also stated that Carter had a history of schizophrenia, as confirmed by her mother, Jane, who was listed as her next of kin. Carter was also taking several medications, including propranolol, omeprazole, clindamycin and quetiapine, for various conditions.

Bobbie Jean Carter's passing raises questions

Carter’s death came after a series of tragedies for the Carter family. Her brother Aaron died in November 2022 at 34, and her sister Leslie died in 2012 at 25. Both of them had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department revealed that Carter was discovered in the bathroom of her Florida home, where she was on probation for cocaine possession. However, her roommates claimed that she had not used any drugs since her release from prison in November, where she spent about six weeks. The sheriff’s office also said that there were no signs of foul play or any narcotics or paraphernalia in Carter’s bedroom or bathroom.

Carter left behind an 8-year-old daughter, Bella, who was with the authorities until her relatives arrived from Orlando. Bella is currently staying with her aunt, the sister of her late father, according to People.

Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boy member, shared his grief over his sister’s death in early January. He posted a childhood photo of him and Bobbie Jean on social media, and wrote a heartfelt message.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” Carter wrote. “I am completely heartbroken.”

He also thanked his fans for their support and love. “We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God,” he wrote.

“I love you BJ,” he concluded.