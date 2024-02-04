Brandy Clark secures 6 Grammy nominations, revels that she still struggles with insecurity

Brandy Clark has been consistently nominated for Grammys and has received widespread acclaim, but a win has eluded her so far. As the 66th Annual Grammy Awards approach, there's a chance that could change, yet the Washington native appears unfazed by the prospect of victory. US singer-songwriter Brandy Clark(AFP)

The singer expressed gratitude in an interview with People, and said, “I think about that girl who thought there was no way I could even be an artist.”

Brandy Clark's Grammy Journey

With six Grammy nominations this year, Brandy Clark is in the running for categories like Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Reflecting on her 17 nominations without a win, she emphasizes the importance of not letting insecurity take control, offering a valuable lesson.

Brandy Clark performs during the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on February 2, 2024.(REUTERS)

However, Clark readily acknowledges that despite her parents' best efforts during her upbringing in Washington, she has faced and battled various insecurities throughout her life.

Brandy Clark on Overcoming Insecurities

Even after arriving in Nashville, these insecurities persisted for Brandy Clark. She observed, speaking softly, "The music business or any kind of entertainment business will instill those kinds of insecurities in you." She went on to express that she felt that's just how the industry operates.

Clark further delved into the details of these insecurities in the Grammy-nominated music video of Dear Insecurity, a compelling collaboration with the equally incredible Brandi Carlile.

Brandy Clark at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala Center on February 2, 2024. (AFP)

Confronting those insecurities is a journey taken by Clark and every character in the Dear Insecurity music video. Witnessing it unfold in the video released last October, Clark admitted she couldn't help but shed tears.

She shared that she sees aspects of herself in every character in the music video. Clark recognizes that one may begin to perceive themselves as a great singer and songwriter, only to encounter someone even more exceptional. She contends that this cycle seems never-ending. According to her, the only way to combat insecurity is to learn to coexist with it.

The 66th Grammy Awards are scheduled to occur at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024.