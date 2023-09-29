Britney Spears prompts police wellness check after dancing with knives; singer posts clarification. Watch

Britney Spears fans were concerned for her well being after she posted a video of her dancing in her home with knives a few days ago. Now, according to a Page Six report, authorities even performed a welfare check on the singer to ensure that the singer was staying safe and doing okay. (Also read: Britney Spears seen with apparent bruise, bandage around her arm after she danced with knives) Britney Spears also posted a clarification after the authorities did the wellness check on her,

Why police conducted a wellness check

After fans expressed shock and concern over a video on her Instagram, Ventura County Sherriff's Department performed a wellness check on the singer. Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six, “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being.”

The officer further added, “We would normally not respond to fans calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat. However, we vetted this individual through LAPD … and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis.” He also noted that the initial call was made through the Los Angeles Police Department’s Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team (SMART) before it was transferred to the sheriff's department.

As per a latest report by NBC, a source close to the singer shared that the singer is doing "fine" and added, "This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do."

Britney's clarification

After the welfare check, the recently divorced star also posted a clarification on her Instagram. She wrote, “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks." She posted another knife-wielding dance video along with the clarification.

In a video she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, September 26, Britney had a white bandage wrapped around her arm as she danced. There was an apparent cut on her thigh too. Britney’s estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the singer last month.

