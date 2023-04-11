Britney Spears slams fitness trainer who body shamed her, made her cry: 'She pinched my stomach and said I need to...'

Britney Spears is not in the mood to entertain any body shaming. The singer recently took to Instagram to slam an unnamed personal trainer for criticising her body and telling her that she needed her ‘younger body back.’ Britney took to Instagram to reveal that initially she was contemplating on hiring a personal trainer, but then she had to change her mind, when the trainer told her that she needed to get her ‘younger body back.’ (Also read: Britney Spears claims security could see her ‘change naked’ during conservatorship; says JLo won't be treated like that) Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram.

The singer wrote in the caption, "I took the time, two months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally… and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back… why the hell did she do that??? It made me cry… I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!! I work out for 45 min, 3x a week… that’s it !!!"

The Grammy-winning singer posted a video of herself dancing in front of the camera and also detailed that even though she has worked hard to get in shape she does not like the pictures that are taken by the paparazzi. "I hate working out for too long… I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take !!! God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment … I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile… Yup, you all got it… I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started (wink face emoticons)," she wrote in the caption.

Recently, Britney had also shut down rumours about her struggle with mental health and that an intervention was going to occur. Britney wrote on Instagram in February, "I mean at some point enough is enough!!!" Britney is married to Sam Asghari since June 2022. In September, 2021, the couple announced their engagement, before her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. She had earlier announced about her decision to never to return back in the entertainment industry.

