BTS' J-Hope refuses to share selfie with ARMY as his 'face is so red', obliges fan with pic of his hand

BTS member J-Hope reacted to ARMY's comments asking for his selfie, talking about his English pronunciation, congratulating the group for their Golden Disc awards win, among others. Taking to Weverse on Saturday night, J-Hope shared pictures, spoke about his meal and also fellow group member Jin.

As translated by BTS Weverse translation on Instagram, a fan wrote, "The American said Hobi’s English pronunciation was good. Another perfection." J-Hope replied, "Really?? English is difficult." Sharing a photo of a flavoured bottle of Soju, a fan wrote, "Hoseokah did you try it before? It’s melona (an ice cream flavour) flavour." J-Hope responded, "I don’t drink Soju."

Before his comments on Weverse, J-Hope had shared a photo on Instagram giving a glimpse of him enjoying whiskey. Speaking about it, a fan asked on Weverse, "How many shots did you drink??" J-Hope said, "Two shots??? I drank for sleep. I want to sleep early." He also said that he was drinking alone.

As translated by Instagram user Taeluvin, a fan asked, "Did you get drunk from drinking whiskey? Please post your drunk face on Instagram." J-Hope replied, "No I can't. I have to control myself."

When a fan said, "Hobi how about a selfie??" J-Hope responded, "No. My face is so red." A fan said, "Give us a feet picture." He said, "No...right now even my feet are red." When a fan asked to see a picture of his hand, J-Hope obliged.

A fan also asked, "How about foodie photos that you've eaten." J-Hope replied, "That one I can give you right now." Sharing a photo of him holding a cherry tomato over his fruit salad bowl, J-Hope wrote, "Someone put sugar inside this?" A fan asked, "Was that diet tomato? The one that has 0 calories and got a similar taste with Zero Coke?" J-Hope replied, "This is Stevia? Cherry tomatoes?"

J-Hope spoke with ARMY on Weverse.

A user also shared a screenshot of Jin and J-Hope's conversation in December on Instagram where they spoke about having a drink and talked about a present for Jin. The fan wrote, "Please tell me what that tremendous present is?" J-Hope said, "Ah our Jin hyung (brother), I prepared a present but I still couldn't give him." A fan said, "If you drink with Jin, can you post a picture??" J-hope replied, "If Jin allows it."

A fan said, "If you drink with Jin, can you post a picture??"

A fan also congratulated BTS for their win at the Golden Disc Awards where the group won four awards. J-Hope replied, "Love you it’s all because of our ARMY."

BTS won the Album of the Year (Daesang) for the fifth year in a row with BE, their 2020 album. They also won Seezn Most Popular Artist Award, Digital Bonsang (Main Award) and Album Bonsang (Main Award), as per Soompi.

