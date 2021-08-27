BTS: Jimin says it was 'painful' to perform in empty stadium, RM shares silver lining to the pandemic

BTS members have been stationed in South Korea since the pandemic began. The group had plans of a world tour last April. However, they were forced to delay it before deciding to cancel the tour altogether.

However, despite the immobility, BTS hosted a few online streaming concerts in the last one-and-a-half years. This includes Bang Bang Con: The Live in 2020 and Muster Sowoozoo 2021, this year. Although this cheered up their fans a bit, Jimin confessed it was 'painful' to perform in a stadium with no fans.

Speaking with Billboard, he said, "It was nerve-wracking when we were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when we went onstage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be. I know I should be grateful for the chance to perform at all, but it was painful.”

RM added that their energy has been 'sapped' and their morale has been 'killed'. Suga also confessed that he's been 'very pensive lately'. However, the BTS leader says there is only one good thing he could feel during the pandemic. The members now have a relaxed schedule, something that they didn't experience for 10 years.

“For the first time in maybe 10 years, we kind of have a clear line between work and life,” RM said, with Jimin adding, “That’s probably the only good part." Noting that it's still Covid times, Jungkook said that he's been seeing feedback online and practising his singing “all the time, even to a pillow pulled up to my face when I’m in a hotel room or at home.”

Although they couldn't tour, BTS released a number of new songs through the pandemic. This includes three English tracks-- Grammy nominated Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance, and their album BE, featuring songs such as Life Goes On and Telepathy.