BTS' Jin updates fan with his military discharge date on 10th debut anniversary: ‘I may go home but won’t make any plan'

Jin is the latest member from the band to share his heartfelt letter to fans on 10 years of BTS. Jin is currently serving as an active soldier in the military. Talking about not being there to celebrate the occasion with fans and members, Jin also apologised in his letter. However, he also revealed that he will be there for their loyal fans aka BTS ARMY next year. Also read: BTS' 10th anniversary: RM, Jimin pens heartfelt letters, J-Hope surprises fans from military BTS: Jin joined the South Korean military service last year.

Jin on 10th debut anniversary of BTS

In a long letter, Jin wrote on their online fan community, Weverse, as per translation by Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk, "Hello, it’s Jin. Thanks to you all, our ARMYs, we get to celebrate/welcome our 10th anniversary. There’s a saying that even rivers and mountains change if it’s 10 years, but it’s quite fascinating/amazing that BTS and ARMY’s love doesn’t change.

“I, too, of course, want to give you all something as 10th anniversary content, but..as I can’t be together with [you all], I’m with such a bummed out heart (i.e. it’s such a bummer/shame). I should’ve filmed more of various content before enlisting, but I don’t know how to convey my apologetic/sorry heart (i.e. IDK how to express my apologies) [to you all],” Jin apologised to fans.

Jin on celebrating next year with fans

He went on and also revealed when he's going to get discharged from the military. He shared plans of spending time with fans as soon as he reaches the office. His discharge date would be around the time of BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

Kim Seok Jin said, “I know/am aware that our remaining members are diligently proceeding well with the 10th anniversary content, and.. I, who have ‘365 days’ ‘1 year’ left of military service, for our 11th anniversary content, will try to come see you all through Weverse live by going to the company, rather than going home, as soon as I am discharged [from the military] Of course, with it (*the time of being discharged) being early [in the day] I may go and stay at home [for a bit] and come, but I won’t make any plans and try to be with you all on my day of discharge on [our] 11th anniversary. I’m so happy I can at least say something like this haha."

“Thank you so much for being together with us for the time of our 10th anniversary, and I will hope that [you all] will be together with us until/as long as our bodies are able to pull off stages/performing,” he signed out. Jin was recently seen in Suga's show Suchwita as a guest. It was recorded days before he joined the army.

Meanwhile, other members including RM, Park Jimin, Suga and Kim Taehyung have shared posts, unseen footage and letters for fans. J-Hope who is also serving in the army, also treated fans to a rare post online. All of them are slated to reunite as a group in 2025.

