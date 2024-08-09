BTS Jin shuts down Gucci: Website reportedly crashed after global ambassador announcement

BTS Jin, fresh off completing his mandatory military service, has taken on the role of luxury brand ambassador. The oldest band member was announced as the global face for the Italian luxury brand Gucci on August 8. The impact of this highly anticipated collaboration was so strong that it reportedly caused a website crash in Japan. Known for having one of the highest K-pop fan followings, Japan also boasts a massive number of Jin’s solo stans, contributing to the overwhelming response. BTS' Jin named Gucci's global brand ambassador; creative director Sabato De Sarno calls him truly magnetic(Gucci)

Gucci’s Japan website crashes after Jin take ambassador role

Hot on the heels of his appointment as Fred Jewelry’s global ambassador, Jin has been unveiled as Gucci’s newest brand representative. The Italian fashion house wasted no time in securing the popular BTS member, whose immense global appeal is undoubtedly a major coup for the brand. The official announcement on August 8 sent the fandom into a tizzy, with Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing due to overwhelming traffic.

Fans quickly took to the internet to share their excitement, noting that when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response in Japan is almost inevitable. It seems the country has an immense fondness for this BTS member. Just a couple of weeks ago, a similar situation occurred with FRED, a Paris-based luxury jewelry brand. As reported by AllKpop within an hour of announcing the vocalist as their brand ambassador, the website experienced an unprecedented surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.

ARMY reacts to ‘the Jin’s impact’

It didn't take long for the internet to dub the series of website crashes as "Jin's impact," with many playfully warning the brands to brace themselves for this new normal. Fans eagerly shared how they rushed to the websites to buy items simply because of Jin's association. While the websites cited technical issues, the crashes at both FRED and Gucci go beyond mere glitches.

“Seokjin's fans in Japan are truly something else d*mn,” a user commented. "That's Kim Seokjin impact / That's the power Kim Seokjin magic," another wrote. “When Fred announced Jin as their first Global ambassador the website crashed within minutes and now after Gucci dropped it's official announcement on Jin as their global ambassador Gucci website crashed and broke down too,” one more chimed in. “seokjin's girls are already at gucci store buying gifts for themselves, his impact.”

BTS high profile Brand ambassadorship

With the recent announcement, all seven BTS members are now representing top luxury brands globally. Jin has joined Gucci and Fred Joaillier, while RM represents Bottega Veneta. J-Hope is the face of Louis Vuitton, a brand that once had all seven members as ambassadors before the contract shifted to just him. Jimin is with Dior and Tiffany & Co., V represents Celine and Cartier, Suga partners with Valentino and NBA, and Jungkook is the face of Calvin Klein Jeans.