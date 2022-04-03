Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Jungkook reveals he's waiting for Twenty-Five Twenty-One's finale episode, says: ‘I don’t like sad endings'
music

BTS' Jungkook reveals he's waiting for Twenty-Five Twenty-One's finale episode, says: ‘I don’t like sad endings'

  • BTS: Jungkook is a fan of Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Here's what he has said about the finale episode.
BTS' Jungkook is a fan of Twenty-Five Twenty-One.
BTS' Jungkook is a fan of Twenty-Five Twenty-One.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member Jungkook is a big fan of the K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, starring Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Jungkook interacted with fans and spoke about the show. The last episode of Twenty-Five Twenty-One will air on Sunday. When a fan mentioned it, Jungkook said, "Ah.. I’m gonna watch it." (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook's quarantine ends as he makes 'full recovery' from Covid-19 just in time for Sunday's Grammy Awards)

When a BTS fan asked if Twenty-Five Twenty-One has a happy ending or sad ending, Jungkook said, "Ah.. actually I don’t like sad ending? So Director-nim you heard us? We put our hope on you." Later when a fan said, "Our relationship is like a rainbow." He replied, "Actually not, this is love, we don’t need a rainbow." It is a line from the same K-drama.

Last month, Jungkook had revealed that he is a fan of Twenty-Five Twenty-One after he shared a clip from the romantic comedy on his Instagram Stories. In the short clip, Jungkook was heard giggling as a scene from the Netflix series played in the background. Later, Netflix India had tweeted, "Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today."

On Saturday, when a fan asked Jungkook what’s the first thing he would do after he's out of quarantine, he replied, "Photosynthesis." A fan asked what he learned during quarantine and Jungkook replied, "Oh.. during quarantine.. mm.. Although I had experience going in quarantine in Korea. I felt how time was precious. So I feel I need to treasure and wisely utilise time. Just enjoy life." When a fan called him 'super antibody Jungkook', he said, "I’m actually not super antibody very sorry."

A fan asked for a selfie and Jungkook replied, "Since I’m not ready now.. Mm.. Soon.. Soon..." Since Jungkook has been interacting with ARMY on Instagram, a fan asked if he would do the same on Sunday. Jungkook replied, "You wanna see me that much? Tsk, got it. I’ll be there." A person asked if he will interact with fans on V Live after Grammys and he said, "Should I? Live after Grammy. Yeah."

When a fan asked the BTS member if he missed J-Hope, Jungkook said, "J-HOOOOOOOOOOPE! J-Hope is coming!" All the BTS members travelled to the US except for J-Hope. He was under quarantine after contracting Covid-19. A fan also asked Jungkook his view towards RM 'always breaking things'. J-Hope replied, "It’s science..science." Jungkook was also heard saying Jimin's famous line Lachibolala.

A fan said that Jungkook's pet dog Bam is more handsome than him. He replied, "Ok recognised! Bam is a handsome guy!" Jungkook also said that he wanted to go to school. "I wanna go back to school again. Not planning to study again, just that I wanna go," he told a fan.

When a fan asked Jungkook if he sings in the shower , he said, "Oh that’s a must, I sing a lot when I shower. No kidding. There’s an echo." A fan also said, "I need to sue Jeon Jung Kook. Giving me hard time..." He replied, "I propose objection." Asked to choose between a world of zombies with only him as a human vs a world of humans with only him as a zombie, Jungkook said, "Whole world of humans with only me as a zombie."

After his quarantine ended, Jungkook reunited with fellow BTS members J-Hope and V. Taking to Instagram, J-Hope shared a post of the trio meeting Anderson .Paak. He captioned the post, "Amazing Show @silksonic." Sharing the same photo, Anderson .Paak wrote, "To be continued!!! @bts.bighitofficial."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts world bts bts video k-drama k-pop + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out