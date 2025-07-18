BTS educational qualifications: What degrees do Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin and JHope hold?

BTS is undoubtedly one of the best boy bands in terms of popularity. After completing the mandatory military service, BTS has reunited and resumed interacting with their fans via Weverse. They have taken K-pop to another level with their music, global influence, and loyal fan following. But being a global icon wasn't always in their plans, and their educational qualifications show that they might have had other career plans in place earlier. Here are the educational qualifications of your favorite BTS boys. Each BTS member has an impressive educational background, including degrees in Broadcasting and Entertainment and MBAs.(@bts_bighit/X)

Jungkook

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook completed the Korean GEC after leaving high school. The Golden Maknae was clear from the start that his passion lay in music. As a result, he pursued a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from the Global Cyber University. He also enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University for a Master's of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media, as per Soompi.

Jimin

Park Jimin began his journey into fame as one of the top students in Modern Dance at Busan High School of Arts. With a vision to make a career in the entertainment business, he got a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University.

Park furthered his education with an MBA from Hanyang Cyber University, and needless to say, his unique educational background has had a major influence on his success.

Jin

As the eldest and versatile vocalist of BTS, Jin's talent has never failed to captivate the audience. Not only has he earned the title of ‘Worldwide Handsome’, but his performances are a major lesson on how to develop a compelling stage presence.

A lot of the learnings have come from his academic background, where he majored in Film & Visual Studies at Konuk University. Similar to Jin, he is also a former student at Hanyang Cyber University, as per Soompi.

J-Hope

Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope's rap and dancing abilities, need no introduction. But his educational background reflects that he is a lot more than that. As the lead dancer and choreographer of the group, he holds a qualification in Broadcasting and Entertainment from the Global Cyber University. Similar to other band members, he went ahead to pursue an MBA from Hanyang Cyber University.

V

Are you one of those who have been floored by Kim Taehyung or V's experimental and artistic nature? If so, then you must know that his educational background helped him develop his artistic capabilities. He completed his graduation from Korean Arts High School and later got a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment at Global Cyber University. Joining his band members, he also got an MBA from Hanyang Cyber University.

RM

Kim Namjoon, who is better known as BTS RM, has often given fans a glimpse of his intelligence with his leadership qualities and precise speeches. Well, it is a result of his educational background as he majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment at Global Cyber University. RM has a slightly different post-graduation with an MBA in advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University.

Suga

Suga has played a critical role in the success of BTS. His strategic approach to music is a result of his degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University and an MBA at Hanyang Cyber University.

As BTS is ready for a complete comeback with their new album in 2026, you can continue watching their projects, which are a result of their strong academic background, along with their talent, which inspires millions across the world.

FAQs

What does the BTS stand for?

BTS stands for a Korean phrase, Bangtan Sonyeondan which translates to ‘Bulletproof Boys’.

What is happening with BTS right now?

After completing their compulsory military service, the BTS band members are working on their individual projects.

Who is the richest in BTS?

According to GQ India, Kim Taehyung, better known as V is the richest BTS member. He has a net worth of $40 million.