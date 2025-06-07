BTS' Jin buys 17.5 billion won house in Hannam The Hill in cash, his third home in Seoul since 2019: Report

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, has reportedly bought another house in Seoul. As per Korea JoongAng Daily, Jin purchased his new home for 17.5 billion won ($12.9 million), all in cash. (Also Read | Teary-eyed Jin expresses love for BTS, says he could give any member his kidney) Jin purchased his first residence at Hannam The Hill in July 2018.

Jin buys his third home in Seoul

The luxury house is located at the Hannam The Hill area in the Yongsan District of Seoul. Citing real estate sources, the report said that Jin didn't take out any loans to make the purchase. This makes it Jin’s third home in Hannam The Hill.

Hannam The Hill is one of Seoul’s most high-end apartment complexes. It has 600 units in 32 buildings, each 12 stories tall. Many celebrities, including Lee Chul, Choo Hyun, So Ji-sub, and Han Joo, also live there.

About Jin's properties

As per Allkpop, Jin purchased his first 614-square-foot residence at Hannam The Hill in July 2018 for 1.87 billion won ($1.52 million). He sold it, and in July 2019, he purchased a larger 2,508-square-foot residence there. It was worth 4.49 billion won. This was followed by Jin buying a second home there in November 2019 for 4.27 billion won.

About Jin

Meanwhile, Jin will hold his first-ever solo fan concert tour in June. The tour will take place at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang (South Korea) on June 28-29 from 7 pm.

After that, he will meet global fans with 18 performances in a total of 9 cities, including Chiba (July 5-6) and Osaka (July 12-13) in Japan, Anaheim (July 17-18), Dallas (July 22-23), Tampa (July 26-27) and Newark (July 30-31) in the United States, London (August 5-6) in the United Kingdom, and Amsterdam (August 9-10) in the Netherlands.

In this concert, Jin will perform songs from his second mini-album Echo. He will also perform to Happy, which released last November.