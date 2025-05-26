Teary-eyed Jin expresses love for BTS, says he could give any member his kidney; fans call them ‘a straight up family’

Jin talks about giving BTS member kidney if anyone fell ill

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fan account @btsmemeories shared a bunch of clips and also translations of Jin and Masaki's conversation. Masaki asked Jin, “What does teammate mean to Jin?” He replied, "A team is made up of people who can make up for what I lack. That's what I mean, people who give me strength, people who support me."

Jin continued, "When a member says they're sick, I really think I value my members so much that I could even give them a kidney if they needed it." Masaki said, "Oh, that's touching." Jin nodded as he closed his eyes and got emotional.

Jin's comment makes BTS ARMY emotional

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Even family members won't tell something like this, bring my babies back together soon.” “Literally cried... hobi once said his love for the member would not lose to ARMY's now Jin's declaration,” tweeted a person. “Their love and admiration for each other are so strong and special .. I just love them so much,” read a comment. “They are straight up a family and nobody can tell me otherwise,” wrote an X user.

Jin opens up on BTS reuniting next month

When Masaki spoke about BTS reuniting next month, Jin revealed being scared and looking forward to it. The eldest BTS member said, “I'm both looking forward to it and I’m scared. After I was discharged from the army, I wanted to work anyway, so I worked really hard. I've been running around without a break, so I wanted to take a break these days.”

"But I'm sure the members who will be discharged from the army want to work. Since we will be working as a group again, I’m looking forward to it, so it is both exciting and a bit scary." As Masaki asked Jin to not overwork and do his best, Jin said, "Mr Aiba will support me, so I will take care of my body and do my best."

Jin reveal how he was as a kid

During their conversation, Masaki also asked Jin about the kind of child he was. Jin replied, “I was a kid who loved games so much that I knew all the games here. I still like it, so I'm still a child. I’ve cleared more than half of these.”

Masaki responded, "How did two boys who loved games end up becoming artists? Did you want to be an artist since you were a child?" Jin said, "I wanted to be, but I didn't know how to become one. I was recruited in the city when I was 20 years old because I was a handsome guy."

About BTS reunion

Jin, along with J-Hope, will reunite with RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook in June as they will get discharged from the military. Both Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year.