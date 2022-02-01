BTS: V posts throwback selfie with Jimin a day after his surgery; shares photo of his 'beloved family'. See post

BTS member V on Tuesday shared a post giving a glimpse of his 'beloved family'. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, V shared throwback pictures - a selfie with Jimin and another photo featuring the other BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.

BTS' V posted the pictures taken at the American Music Awards last year. The group took home artist of the year, favourite pop duo/group and favourite pop song awards at the AMA.

Sharing the pictures, V captioned the post, as translated by BTS Weverse translation, "My beloved family." Reacting to the post, J-Hope commented, "I love you bvo (bro)."

BTS' V posted the pictures taken at the American Music Awards last year.

In the selfie, both Jimin and V posed as looked into the phone kept below them. In the other picture, Jin struck a posed in style as RM and Suga looked into the camera. J-Hope smiled and Jungkook flashed the victory sign in the photo.

V shared the selfie with Jimin a day after the latter's surgery for acute appendicitis. On Monday, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had also confirmed that Jimin tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement of the agency read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

It also added, "According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage."

Also Read | BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests Covid-19 positive, Big Hit Music share statement

Jimin is the fourth member of the group to test positive for the coronavirus. In December last year, RM, Jin, and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19, shortly after they returned from a series of live shows in the US. The concerts in the United States were BTS' first in the country since 2019, when they toured across Asia, Europe and North America.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON