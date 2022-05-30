BTS: V says 'I'm cool one too' as he tries indoor sky-diving in US to 'pluck clouds', goes golfing later. Watch

BTS member V, who is currently in the US, has shared pictures as he tried indoor sky-diving on his first day back in the country. Taking to Instagram Stories, V shared a series of pictures giving a glimpse right from arriving in Washington DC to joining fellow group member Jin for indoor skydiving. After that, V also went golfing in the city. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin leans on V as he walks inside Seoul airport, Jin loses to J-Hope at game and carries his bag. Watch)

Sharing the first photo from the US, a peek of the blue sky dotted with white clouds, V wrote, "Hello" in Korean. In the next picture, V gave a glimpse of himself as he was dressed in a red suit and helmet, training to skydive inside a simulator. The singer was seen smiling as he raised his hands and feet above in a horizontal position.

Posting another picture of himself in the simulator, V wrote, as translated by Instagram user Taeluvin, "Let's go pick/pluck clouds." He also shared clips of other members training for skydiving. However, he didn't tag them. Sharing a video as he entered the simulator listening to the trainer, V wrote, "I'm also up there. I'm a cool one too."

V also gave a peek as he went golfing after that. Sharing videos, he captioned them, "Softly softly" and "bbak (a hard-hitting sound)." At the end of one of the videos, Jin's voice was heard saying, "Wow." V ended his posts by adding Ella Fitzgerald's It's a Lovely Day Today song to his Instagram Stories.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reached the US for their meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. The group will meet the US President on Tuesday to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes, the group's management agency BigHit Music announced recently.

A part of the statement read, “We are honoured to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art.”

