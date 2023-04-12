BTS' V treats fans to sneak-peek of new song Maybe during live session, reveals release details

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung surprised fans with an impromptu live session to chat with fans on Weverse. He was up till late at night when fans asked him to show his face, and much like Jungkook, he ended up talking to them during the wee hours. Not only did he interact with them, but also teased them with a glimpse of his upcoming song Maybe. Also read: BTS' RM, Suga, V, Jungkook attend Harry Styles' concert in Seoul BTS' V surprised fans with new song Maybe.

Going by the lyrics of Maybe, as Kim Taehyung played it live, the song is about love and distance. As shared by fans online, it went 'You told me you are my twin flame, Our colours shimmer the same, when the world is cold in the winter, we'll melt each other away.' It seems to be an all-English track.

Maybe left fans wondering if it is a part of V's much-awaited solo debut. However, V shared that he would release Maybe sometime later with no specific answer. Needless to say, his song teaser was the highlight of the live broadcast. Reacting to the songs, fans have shared their excitement.

One of them wrote on Twitter, “Hoping V will be able to improve his diction if he decide to sing in English again in the future. His voice was soo incredibly beautiful but I'm having issue catching some words…can't wait for his album.. had no doubt tht his voice will be piercing straight to my soul yet again.” “Listeners can easily identify if the song is a Kim Taehyung. His soulful, calm & sweet voice touches his listeners heart. Every composition that he writes, you know it's coming from his deepest heart,” added another. One more said, “What a fine man you are kim taehyung.”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, the group is on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers till they return sometime around 2025. While Jin is serving in the army and J-Hope will be enlisting himself this month, others are likely to follow them soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON