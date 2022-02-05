BTS's V reveals why he keeps on deleting his Instagram Stories: 'Since the delete button is there...'

Ever since BTS made their Instagram debut back in December last year, BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung often deletes his photos just a few minutes after posting it. V also promised the Army that he will try and not delete them now.

V's fans decided to ask him on Weverse why he keeps on deleting Stories on Instagram: “Taehyung-ah, why do you keep deleting your Instagram stories? Is it because you’re not the same person you were 5 minutes ago? Lol.” To which he replied by saying, “So I shouldn’t delete it?”

He later revealed the true reason behind him deleting the Stories, “I also don’t want to delete it but when I enter the story section, I feel like changing [old stories] into something new. There’s nothing new to upload.. So since the delete button is there, I delete it.”

In the end, V promised his fans that there isn't any specific reason behind him deleting the photos. He said, “It doesn’t really have a meaning lol. If you’d like it, I’ll try not to delete it.”

BTS Army reacted to V's statement on Twitter. One fan wrote, “So we were right all this time.” Another one said, “Let him do whatever he's comfortable with... why do you guys order them what to do to their personal pages. I don't understand it... don't put pressure on them for every little thing." While one fan said, “So he looks at his stories for a while and be like: Nah… I should delete? he’s one of us.”

Recently, V shared a photo of himself on Instagram. BTS's Jin was quick to point out that it was an "Omg boyfriend material picture". The Winter Bear singer scolded Jin and asked him not to make fun of it. "Don't make fun, the pic is sad."

BTS' V's deleted picture.

Further clarifying, he stated that Jin ruined the picture for him. He commented, “Because of hyung the pic got ruined, looks even sadder, that pic.” He also wrote, "My dream is (to be) a boyfriend picture maker." V later deleted all these comments from the photo and wrote “Clean” in the comments section. He later deleted the photo.

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, joined Instagram in December 2021 after announcing that they will be taking a vacation to spend the holidays with their families. The statement also added that the members will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul.

