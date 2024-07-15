Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spotted together 1 year after breakup; fans ask ‘Are they back together?’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sparked reconciliation rumours after they were spotted together nearly one year after their breakup. The former couple was photographed sitting together during the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, July 14. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sparked reconciliation rumours after they were spotted together over the weekend

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes back together?

While the pop singers were seen enjoying their time as they chatted, it is unclear whether they are romantically linked yet. Shortly after their photos at the soccer game went viral, fans began speculating whether their romance was rekindling.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Would not be mad if they got back together, they were a cute couple!” Another said, “She never leaving that man alone and he ain’t leaving her alone period.”

The Havana hitmaker and Mendes became the internet's favourite couple in 2019. Rumours about their relationship started long before Cabello admitted to being in love with the 25-year-old Canadian singer.

“Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person,” the 27-year-old told Elle in September 2019.

“You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional. I’ve loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don’t know.... It’s different,” she added at the time. In another instance, Cabello also said that their relationship was “not a publicity stunt.”

After nearly two years of dating, they called it quits in November. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” the Senorita singers said in a joint statement.

In April 2023, they again sparked dating rumours after they were spotted packing on PDA at the Coachella Music Festival. The following month, they were again spotted enjoying date night at Taylor Swift's ongoing The Eras Tour. However, this time around, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up by June 2023, per Page Six.