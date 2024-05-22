 Woman’s ‘Senorita’ dance during RCB vs CSK match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru goes viral. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman’s ‘Senorita’ dance during RCB vs CSK match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru goes viral. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
May 22, 2024 10:09 AM IST

The now-viral dance video was taken when CSK was batting againt RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Social media has been abuzz with a video of a girl dancing in the stands during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. The dance video was taken when CSK was batting, and the match was slipping out of their hands.

Woman dancing to Senorita at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@chattisgarhwale)
Woman dancing to Senorita at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@chattisgarhwale)

The video, which has been all over the Internet, shows the woman dancing to the song “Senorita.” What’s more, she is not dancing alone, but with a young girl who enthusiastically joins her.

Watch the viral dance video set to the tunes of Senorita here:

RCB played against CSK on May 18 and won the match by 27 runs, securing their place in the playoffs. The first playoff match, held on May 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets, securing their place in the finals.

The next play-off will take place today, May 22, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

The third play-off is scheduled for May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as Chepauk Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

The tournament’s final will also take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Woman's 'Senorita' dance during RCB vs CSK match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru goes viral. Watch

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
