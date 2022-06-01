Case of registered in Kolkata to probe KK’s ‘unnatural’ death

The Kolkata Police will be probing the death of Indian playback singer KK. KK died on Tuesday night after his live performance in Kolkata. A case of unnatural death has been filed in Kolkata’s New Market police station after consent from KK’s family. The family members of KK are likely to arrive in Kolkata at 9 am. (Read live updates: KK's family to arrive in Kolkata today, postmortem report awaited)

ANI tweeted, “One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.”

KK, also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, was 53. He had performed at a concert for the student of Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. After an hour of performance, he fell ill upon reaching his hotel and was pronounced dead at CMRI hospital upon arrival.

Shibasis Banerjee, a student of Gurudas College who attended KK’s last concert, said the singer was full of energy during the show. "He posed with us for selfies and also gave us autographs when we requested," he told PTI.

"He performed one song after another on the stage. A huge number of people gathered to see him. It is unbelievable that he is no more. I met him at such a show during the initial days of my college, when I told him that today, he instantly recognised me," Shibasis said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences.”

KK has songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. Some of his hit Bollywood numbers include Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Zara Si (Jannat), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Hasino) and Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

