Chinmayi Sripaada shares cute post of Lata Mangeshkar clicking AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi's pic: 'She loved photography'

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on Sunday posted an unseen throwback picture of late singer Lata Mangeshkar clicking the photo of musician AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Taking to Twitter, she also shared an anecdote about the late singer.

In the photo, Lata held a phone as she captured AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi with her camera. Chinmayi Sripaada was seen looking at AR Rahman smiling. The photo is from the sets of the film Rang De Basanti.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "That one time. Rang De Basanti. I don't think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too (smiling face with tear emoji)."

I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too 🥲 pic.twitter.com/wioGEaHoZ5 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, she had tweeted, "It really is the end of an era. Even as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us (red heart emoji)."

Lata died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai. She had been admitted on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from coronavirus, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Her last rites with full state honours will be performed on Sunday at 6.30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The central government has also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Babul Pyare, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir among others are some of her iconic songs. She is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

