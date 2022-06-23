Chinmayi Sripada excited to see her song Tere Bina in Ms Marvel: 'Nice to see my name in a Marvel show'

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel has strong South Asian connections with its protagonist being a Pakistani-American teen. Naturally, the makers have used South Asian music extensively on the show. On Wednesday, the third episode of the show began streaming on Disney+ and it featured several Bollywood songs, one of which was Tere Bina from Guru. Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who sang the song, took to social media to mark the occasion. Also read: With AR Rahman, Coke Studio, Riz Ahmed, and Jalebi Baby, Ms Marvel brings desi music to Marvel Cinematic Universe

On Wednesday evening, Chinmayi shared a screenshot of the credits of the episode, where the section of the songs used in the show was featured, and Tere Bina could be seen on screen. Sharing the picture, the singer wrote, “Tere Bina in Ms Marvel Ep3 (heart emojis). Kinda nice to see my name on a tracklist of a Marvel show.” A remix version of Tere Bina by Khanvict was used in Ms Marvel. The credits mentioned Gulzar and AR Rahman as well. Tere Bina was originally picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in Guru.

The post Chinmayi Sripada shared on Instagram.

Several fans congratulated the singer. One commented on the post, “Here’s to bigger and greater heights.” Among the comments was one by Khatija Rahman, daughter of AR Rahman, who originally composed Tere Bina. “This is huge,” she wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinmayi Sripada had announced that she had welcomed twins and taken on certain social media users who were questioning her, and asked she used a surrogate. In her first post, she shared two pictures on her social media accounts that showed her babies' hands in her hand. She introduced her kids as Driptah and Sharvas. Chinmayi’s husband Rahul, an actor and filmmaker, also made a similar post on his Instagram account.

In a subsequent post, Chinmayi responded to those people who questioned her for not posting any pictures during her pregnancy. She wrote, “I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself.”

