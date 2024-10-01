Coldplay reveals their retirement plan from making music: We're only going to do…'

Coldplay recently revealed exactly when the band will retire from making music albums. Frontman Chris Martin recently shared that the British band will retire after releasing their 12th studio album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Their 10th album will be released on October 4, 2024. Coldplay reveals when they will retire from making music albums.(@coldplay/x)

Coldplay announce when they will retire

During the interview, Martin revealed that the band plans to retire after they release their 12th studio album. He said, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve.” He explained that deciding the 12-album limit was not some random decision. Rather, it was inspired by some of the biggest musical influences in their lives.

He explained, “There’s only seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12 ½ Beatles' albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.” However, this was not the only reason behind their decision, stating that he wanted his bandmates to have their own space outside the band.

Martin added, “To make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves,” as reported by NBC News.

Retirement is not the end of the road

The group’s retirement will not mark the end of their collaborations as Martin might continue to work on separate projects with his bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

Coldplay just finished the European leg of their Music of the Spheres tour, which grossed $1 billion in tickets since it began in 2022. This made them the only rock tour and the second tour ever to do so. Their following tour route will take them on a journey to Australia and New Zealand next month. Coldplay will perform in Asia next year, followed by recently announced shows in the UK.

While most fans were sad with the band only two albums away from their retirement, some found the revelation bizarre as one user wrote on X, “Why are they announcing it years in advance?” while another user wrote, “End of an era… BTW why they are announcing already?”