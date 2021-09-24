Daler Mehndi: Let’s celebrate the fact that we are safe and alive

For musician Daler Mehndi, the last two years have been tough just like they’ve been for everyone around amid the pandemic. But despite the dark times, the singer chooses to look at the positives.

“I know a lot of people are feeling low and depressed. My request to them is do not go into depression or else it’ll be very difficult to come out of it,” he cautions, adding, “Let’s celebrate the fact that we are safe and alive.”

During the second wave of Covid-19 that wreaked havoc on human lives, Mehndi, too, lost many people he knew.

“Hum sab ne apne kareebi logon ko khoya hai. Jaise ret nikalti hai hathon se, waise sab nikal gaye. People live in fear now worrying about what will happen in future,” he notes.

Not just human lives, there was also loss of livelihood as most sectors including the entertainment industry got adversely affected badly due to the lockdown-induced restrictions.

However, the singer believes that things my have slowed down but it never stopped. “Koi cheez rukti nahi hai. The volume of work may have become less but it kept on happening digitally. Now, things are slowly opening up. Live performances will resume soon. Instead of being depressed, we’ve to focus on how we can make the best out of this present situation. It was a bad time and hopefully it is over,” he muses.

In these tough times, Mehndi, best known for his songs Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re, found solace in music and created many song including the recently released, Chintamani Ganesha dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

“I have music to fall back on whenever I feel low. It’s the solution to spread joy and happiness and gives me a lot of strength. I made this song not to earn money but I want people to hear it and derive strength and happiness from it,” he ends.