D'Angelo and Angie Stone's son speaks out after losing both parents months apart: 'It's been a very rough year'

Grammy-winning artist D'Angelo has died at the age of 51 in New York City following a prolonged battle with cancer. According to PEOPLE, the legendary soul singer had been hospitalized for several months and spent the last two weeks in hospice care. D'Angelo passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.(REUTERS)

His family confirmed the news in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," the singer's family said. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

Relationship with Angie Stone

In the late '90s, D'Angelo was in a four-year relationship with fellow soul singer Angie Stone. The two welcomed a son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II, in 1998.

Stone passed away on March 1 this year at the age of 63 following a car accident.

Son speaks out

Their son, Michael Jr., spoke out publicly for the first time since both of his parents' deaths.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me," Michael told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday. "I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that Michael Jr. had remained by his father's side during his final days.

"People are really worried about Mike right now," the source said, noting that the 27-year-old has "been through a lot in such a short amount of time."