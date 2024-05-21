Diddy’s beautiful twin daughters turn heads at prom as he faces public backlash over assault video

As Sean "Diddy" Combs grapples with public outrage over a resurfaced assault video, his 17-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, shut down the prom in style. While the music mogul's "half-hearted" apology video for singer Cassie, which many slammed as insincere, made the internet fume, his beautiful daughters turned heads in stunning matching black outfits, leaving hearts aflutter. Diddy's twin daughters dazzle in matching black outfits at prom, post stunning pictures on social media(pic credit- the_combs_twins)

Diddy’s twin daughters slay at prom night

D'Lila and Jessie Combs, both 17, caused a stir on social media when they shared highlights from their prom night party on Sunday, May 19. The twins donned matching black sparkly gowns with bustier fits and bedazzled embellishments. They struck poses in and around their mansion and at the party. The daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the late Kim Porter took to Instagram before heading to their school dance party to share the moments and wrote, "🖤Prom ‘24🖤.”

“the dresses turned out AMAZING!! Blew me away you beautiful humans you,” a user commented on the picture. Another wrote, “So pretty girls, can’t believe you’re all grown up.” “Omg!! Yesss!!! Double that with a cherry on top!!!! Sweet heaven! You girls look amazing!!!!! “ Chimed one more.

Kimora Lee Simmons vows to protect Diddy’s daughter

Amids a series of controversies and serious allegations against Diddy, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, rape, and more, model Kimora Lee Simmons has stepped in to protect the children of the rapper. Diddy, along with his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, welcomed the twins in 2006. After Porter's passing in 2018, Simmons, a close friend of Diddy’s ex, has since taken the responsuvlity to help care for the twins. Sean "Diddy" Combs has a total of seven children.

While Diddy himself didn’t share any pictures or social media updates about his daughters, Simmons took to her handle to share the memorable moment. "You know you're cooked when you let the babies take your lambo!," the model wrote. "I love you Jesie and D'Lila! You are STUNNING! @the_combs_twins," she added.

The prom night follows the leak of a 2016 video involving Diddy, where the Bad Boy record producer is seen kicking and beating his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, with whom he was in a relationship for over a decade. Shortly after, Diddy released a video apologising for his behaviour, attributing it to a "dark phase" and stating he sought "medical help." However, what drew attention was Diddy snubbing Cassie's name in the apology, leading many to question the sincerity of his emotions and speculate that he was merely acting to protect himself.