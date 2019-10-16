Sanjay Kapoor shares throwback pic with Tabu from sets of debut film Prem, fans ask ‘was it prom night?’

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has shared a few throwback pictures with Tabu from the sets of their 1990 film Prem and left his fans awestruck with his ageless looks. While he still looks as he is seen in the black-and-white pics, Tabu looks quite different in a princess gown and pearl jewellery.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “#majorthrowback #prem #firstschedule #1990 #tabu #sunitadhingra #satishkaushik #sethstudios.” The first picture shows Sanjay in a black suit with a bow-tie, standing behind Tabu with his hands around her waist. Tabu looks pretty in a fluffy Cinderella gown with pearl jewellery and a sleek hairdo. The other image shows them sharing the frame with director Satish Kaushik and actor Sunita Dhingra.

Their fans were overjoyed to come across such rare pictures. A fan commented for Sanjay, “So young and charming.” Another wrote, “O god seems like a different lifetime.” One more fan pointed out, “Wow. Satish ji was so slim that time.. nice moments...” A user went on to ask, “Looks like some old school pics ... was it prom night.”

The film marked Sanjay's acting debut in 1995 and was based on the concept of reincarnation. Sanjay played a character who had been hallucinating about his past life as Shantanu. He travels to a small community and meets Tabu’s character Sonia Verma, whom he remembers as his past life girlfriend Lachi.

While Sunita was hardly seen in a film again, Sanjay and Tabu have been active in films. Tabu delivered a hit this year in De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn. She was also a part of the National Film Award winning 2018 film AndhaDhun. Sanjay was recently seen in The Zoya Factor as niece Sonam Kapoor’s onscreen father and also stars in web series, The Last Hour.

Talking about his long absence from the silver screen, Sanjay had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t know (what happened after Luck By Chance). I was appreciated and everything, but for some reason (things didn’t change). Everyone told me ‘You should do fun roles, you were so good in it’ but it didn’t translate into work. I decided that whatever work I did — it was the reason I got into production too — it has to be something meaningful, I won’t do riff-raff. It’s not a question about the length of the role. Things did change, but you have to be patient and ready.”

Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently prepping for her film debut. She is assisting on the sets of Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena biopic and is preparing for her acting debut.

