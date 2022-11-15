Diljit Dosanjh gives witty reply to journalist who asked when they can interview him: 'Jhuth bolan nu jee ni karda...'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had a witty reply when a journalist, who last interviewed him in 2019, asked when she would be able to interview him next. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Diljit responded in Punjabi. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh takes fans inside his kitchen as he prepares 'kaatilana khatrnak chicken'. Watch)

Diljit said, "Interviews Pasand Ni Mainu Sochi. Bachda Mai Jina Ho Sakey.. Jhuth Bolan Nu Jee Ni Karda Sach Sunn’na Aukha..Society ch Rehna Haley. Sach Nu Aksar Suli Te Hee Tangeya Janda.. Oh Dimension Haley Open Ni Hoi Mere Lai."

It loosely translates to, "I don't like interviews, so I try and avoid them as much as I can. I don't like to lie, and listening to the truth is difficult. We have to live in this society where the truth is often crucified. I don't want to open that dimension for myself."

Interviews Pasand Ni Mainu Sochi 😁🙏🏽

Bachda Mai Jina Ho Sakey..



Jhuth Bolan Nu Jee Ni Karda Sach Sunn’na Aukha..



Society ch Rehna Haley 😁😁😁



Sach Nu Aksar Suli Te Hee Tangeya Janda.. Oh Dimension Haley Open Ni Hoi Mere Lai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/P70cqARZO5 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 14, 2022

When a fan jokingly asked him to transfer money to his account, Diljit replied, "Hahah. Paisa. Society ch Rehn Lai Zaruri aa.. No Doubt. Paisa Bura Ni.. Paise Da Ghamand Bura Aa (Money is important when you live in the society. No doubt. Money isn't bad, the arrogance over money is bad)."

A Twitter user also asked about how his solo trip is going and Diljit replied that it is 'fun'. Recently, Diljit shared glimpses from his trip in Canada. On Instagram, Diljit shared several videos from his time at a beautiful snow-capped location. In one of the clips, he stood in front of a frozen lake and prayed. He also shared a glimpse of birds flying in a V formation. "Positive vibes only," he captioned the post.

Diljit was recently seen in Netflix's film titled Jogi which explores the agony of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The movie, directed by Amarjit Singh, also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles.

